Rot Exposed at CP Feeds: Minister Slams Inhumane Working Conditions

In a shocking revelation of workplace negligence, Minister of Labour Vitumbiko Mumba has exposed appalling working conditions at Central Poultry (CP) Feeds in Kanengo, Lilongwe, following a surprise visit to the facility.

The minister’s findings revealed a grim picture of labor exploitation and disregard for employee welfare. Workers at the factory are forced to operate in hazardous conditions without the most basic safety measures in place. Machine operators were seen working without gloves, helmets, or safety boots, and many employees were barefoot or wearing flimsy sandals while handling heavy machinery.

Even more disturbing, workers toiling in dusty rooms lack protective masks, exposing them to potential respiratory illnesses. According to some employees, these conditions are compounded by long working hours, with many clocking in at least 11 hours daily for meager salaries.

The facility’s neglect extends to basic hygiene and sanitation. Meals for workers are prepared in a kitchen teeming with flies, raising serious food safety concerns. The minister also uncovered that the factory’s 650 workers share a limited number of toilets, forcing many to queue for long periods or resort to relieving themselves outdoors due to lack of access.

Minister Mumba, visibly outraged by the findings, condemned the company’s management for what he described as a blatant violation of labor laws and human dignity. “This is unacceptable,” he said. “Every employer has a duty to protect their workers and provide a safe and healthy working environment. What I have seen here is a clear case of neglect, and it cannot continue.”

The minister vowed to take immediate action against the company, including summoning CP Feeds’ management to explain the lapses and to ensure compliance with labor laws and occupational health standards.

Meanwhile, the employees are calling for immediate reforms, including improved wages, shorter working hours, and access to adequate protective equipment.

The rot at CP Feeds serves as a grim reminder of the dire working conditions faced by many Malawian workers, even in high-profile companies. As the nation awaits the government’s next steps, this case has reignited the call for stricter enforcement of labor laws to protect vulnerable workers.

CP Feeds’ management was not available for comment at the time of publication.

