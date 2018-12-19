Minister Mussa challenges Malawi Posts Corporation to embrace digital revolution

Minister of Information and Communications Technology, Henry Mussa has challenged loss-making Malawi Posts Corporation (MPC) to imploy modern innovative ideas which would help it reclaim the glory the parastatal lost to private players on the market.

Mussa urges MPC to be more vibrant.

Mussa made the remarks on Tuesday during a familiarization tour to Malawi Posts Corporation head office in Blantyre.

He observed that much as the corporation played a pivotal role in providing social services, time had come when the corporation became aware that it is in a liberalized market economy where there were more players on the scene who have taken over the services that were initially provided by MPC.

Mussa, therefore, called on MPC management to ensure that the corporation diversifies to suit modern business dynamics such as to embrace digitalization to efficiently and effectively serve Malawians.

“Much as we appreciate that some services cannot go on digital such as movement of mail to rural communities, but gone are the days when people took days without receiving their mail or parcel,” Mussa said.

“MPC needs to embrace digital revolution to improve service delivery. In fact, MPC needs to develop a tracking tool, to trace the movement of goods from one point to another,” he added.

While describing the minister’s visit to the corporation as a wakeup call, MPC Board Chair Reverend Masauko Mbolembole said the corporation is facing challenges as evidenced by the lowering levels of personal mail to around three percent annually.

Mbolembole, however, said the corporation is exploring other avenues such as introduction of commuter services, developing a tracking systemof mail as well as improving money transfer to consolidate its revenue base.

MPC was established as a Statutory Corporation in June, 2000 under the Communications Act Number 41 of 1998.

The Act mandates MPC to provide postal and financial services and any other services incidental to transmission of postal articles. The Corporation is regulated by Malawi Regulatory Authority under a license which came into operation in 2003.

Earlier, Mussa visited Malawi Institute of Journalism and Multi Choice Malawi.

