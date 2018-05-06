Minister Mussa says Malawi youth unemployment ‘worrying’

Government has come in the open to acknowledge the high unemployment rate among the youth in the country.

The sentiments were made by the minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism, Henry Mussa during a conference for the Malawi Growth Accelerator Market Test project at the UNDP offices in Lilongwe on Thursday.

Mussa said it is “worrisome” situation to note that 60 percent of the youth are unemployed despite attaining various academic qualifications.

He however, called out to the youth in the country to start thinking from outside the box by being innovative rather than waiting to be employed.

“In Malawi we have so many resources that if the youth are innovative they can stop from being job seekers to job creators,” said the Minister.

Mussa commended the UNDP and the Norwegian Embassy for the growth accelerator project which will see innovative youth getting a business startup of 10 to 40 million dollars per individual.

According Maria Jose Torres, the UNDP Resident Representative, about 12 people of age limit of 35 will benefit from the startup.

In her statement, Torres stressed that the initiative will help to engine the economy making Malawi to become independent from donor aid

