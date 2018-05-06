Minister Mussa says Malawi youth unemployment ‘worrying’

May 6, 2018 Alick Mande -Nyasa Times 1 Comment

Government has come in the open to acknowledge the high unemployment rate among the youth in the country.

Mussa: High levels of unemployment are especially worrying for young people

The sentiments were made by the minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism, Henry Mussa during a conference for the Malawi Growth Accelerator Market Test project at the UNDP offices in Lilongwe on Thursday.

Mussa said it is “worrisome” situation to note that 60 percent of the youth are unemployed despite attaining various academic qualifications.

He however, called out to the youth in the country to start thinking from outside the box by being innovative rather than waiting to be employed.

“In Malawi we have so many resources that if the youth are innovative they can stop from being job seekers to job creators,” said the Minister.

Mussa commended the UNDP and the Norwegian Embassy   for the growth accelerator project which will see innovative youth getting a business startup of 10 to 40 million dollars per individual.

According Maria Jose Torres, the UNDP Resident  Representative, about 12 people of age limit of 35 will benefit from the startup.

In her statement, Torres stressed that the initiative will help to engine the economy making Malawi to become independent from donor aid

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

Leave a Reply

1 Comment on "Minister Mussa says Malawi youth unemployment ‘worrying’"

avatar
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Munthalika
Guest
Munthalika
So, UNDP is providing 40 thousand dollars to 12 youths and claims this “project” will help engine the economy and make it independent of donor aid? This is a joke! This is not even a project worth the time of a whole Minister of Trade to attend ($480 thousand)! Not even a million dollars? This is cheap publicity by UNDP. You can do better! The concept is good, but you could have teamed up with development finance institutions like World Bank and African Development Bank to scale up the project to a minimum of $50 million in order to have… Read more »
Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
7 minutes ago

More From Nyasatimes