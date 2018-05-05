Faith Mussa, Tay Grin win big at 2018 Nyasa Music Awards: Paul Banda gets Lifetime Achiever recognition

Faith Mussa emerged the biggest winner at the 2018 Nyasa Music Awards (NMAs) on Friday night when he took home all three of the categories he was nominated in.
This year’s NMAs were held at Comesa Hall in Blantyre, hosted by South Africa’s celebrity TV personality Somizi and Malawi’s own Judie Msothi.
The Gospel singer and guitarist beat Gwamba, Suffix, Thoko Katimba and Ethel Kamwendo-Banda to win the Best Gospel Artist.
Faith Mussa also won the Best Acoustic Artist, coming top of esteemed musicians Lawi, Patience Namadingo, Lulu and Muhanya.
The musician, who was not present at the event – as he was performing in Lilongwe alongside South Africa’s Benjamin Dube the same night – also bagged the Best Live Act. He beat Patience Namadingo, Fredokiss, Theo Thomson and the night’s second biggest winner, Tay Grin.
Second biggest winner at the 2018 NMAs was Tay Grin, who won two of the three categories e was competing in; Best Male and Best Music Video for his song 21 (directed by Sonyezo and shot by Essim and Ron Cz).
There was however a tie in the Best Music Video category as Tay Grin’s ‘21’ and Purple C’s ‘Good Life’ amassed the same number of votes and both artists received gongs.
See the full list of the 2018 NMAs winners:
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Sunset in the Sky – Lawi – Winner
Sangie – Painless
David Kalilani – Fore Runner
Lucius Banda – Crimes
BEST HIP-HOP ARTIST
Fredokiss – Winner
Gwamba
Suffix
Macelba
Martse
BEST R&B ARTIST
Kel Kay – Winner
Bucci
Hazel Mak
Theo Thomson
Kelvin Sings
BEST GOSPEL ARTIST
Faith Mussa – Winner
Suffix
Thoko Katimba
Gwamba
Ethel Kamwendo Banda
BEST NEWCOMER
Episodes – Winner
Waxy Kay
Wikise
Ababa Sergent
Seven O More
BEST REGGAE ARTIST
Black Missionaries – Winner
Saint
Sangie
Firestar
Trumel
BEST SECULAR ARTIST
Nepman – Winner
Atohti Manje
Lucius Banda
Lulu
Skeffa Chimoto
BEST PRODUCER
AK on the board – Winner
Dj Sley
BFB
Tricky Beats
Sonyezo
BEST ACOUSTIC ARTIST
Faith Mussa – Winner
Patience Namadingo
Lawi
Muhanya
Lulu
BEST MALE ARTIST
Tay Grin – Winner
Gwamba
Fredokiss
Theo Thomson
Macelba
BEST FEMALE ARTIST
Zani Challe – Winner
Rina
Sangie
Hazel Mak
Hilco
BEST AFRO POP
Stitch Fray – Winner
Piksy
Sonyezo
Saint
Sir Patricks
BEST GROUP
Zathu Band – Winner
Home Grown African
Bossaro Music Group
Classmates
Nyasa Gurus
BEST DANCEHALL ARTIST
Malinga Mafia – Winner
Jay Jay Cee
Purple C
King Chambiecco
Mady P
BEST COLLABORATION
Legends Never Die (Bossaro ft. Blakjak, Hyphen, BarryOne – Winner
Jaiva – Hazel Mak ft Tay Grin and Roberto
Tchekela – Macelba ft Saint
Mr Yesu – Gwamba ft Kell Kay
Tsidya Lina – Hyphen ft Malinga Mafia
BEST TRADITIONAL
Innocent Chitimbe – Winner
Nyanesi
Kukana Kuba Band
Frank Kaunda
Atoht Manje
BEST CLUB DJ
Dj Rubie – Winner
Vj Ice
Nathan tunes
Dj Maya
Dj Flame
BEST RADIO DJ
Joy Nathu – Winner
Panther Rix
Blajak
Kenny Klips
Atom
BEST TV PRESENTER
Luna – Winner
Blakjak
Anne Matumbi
Dash
Connie
BEST FEMALE BROADCASTER
Jean Chalungama – Winner
Nicole Kamwendo
Tildy
Sharon Chirwa
Sharon Jumbe
BEST VIDEO
Good Life – Purple C – Winner
21 – Tay Grin – Winner
Jaiva – Hazel Mak
Mbama – Gwamba
Priceless – Theo Thomsom
BEST LIVE ACT
Faith Mussa – Winner
Fredokiss
Tay Grin
Patience Namadingo
Theo Thomson
SONG OF THE YEAR
Wangongole – Janta – Winner
Priceless – Theo Thomson
Apsye Mtima – Macelba
Che Patuma – Atohti Manje
Delilah – Saint
BEST VIDEO DIRECTOR
Sukez – Winner
Vj Ice
Mest Media
Essim
Ron Cz
LIFETIME ACHIEVER
Paul Banda
Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!