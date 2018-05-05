Faith Mussa, Tay Grin win big at 2018 Nyasa Music Awards: Paul Banda gets Lifetime Achiever recognition

Faith Mussa emerged the biggest winner at the 2018 Nyasa Music Awards (NMAs) on Friday night when he took home all three of the categories he was nominated in.

This year’s NMAs were held at Comesa Hall in Blantyre, hosted by South Africa’s celebrity TV personality Somizi and Malawi’s own Judie Msothi.

The Gospel singer and guitarist beat Gwamba, Suffix, Thoko Katimba and Ethel Kamwendo-Banda to win the Best Gospel Artist.

Faith Mussa also won the Best Acoustic Artist, coming top of esteemed musicians Lawi, Patience Namadingo, Lulu and Muhanya.

The musician, who was not present at the event – as he was performing in Lilongwe alongside South Africa’s Benjamin Dube the same night – also bagged the Best Live Act. He beat Patience Namadingo, Fredokiss, Theo Thomson and the night’s second biggest winner, Tay Grin.

Second biggest winner at the 2018 NMAs was Tay Grin, who won two of the three categories e was competing in; Best Male and Best Music Video for his song 21 (directed by Sonyezo and shot by Essim and Ron Cz).

There was however a tie in the Best Music Video category as Tay Grin’s ‘21’ and Purple C’s ‘Good Life’ amassed the same number of votes and both artists received gongs.

See the full list of the 2018 NMAs winners:

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Sunset in the Sky – Lawi – Winner

Sangie – Painless

David Kalilani – Fore Runner

Lucius Banda – Crimes

BEST HIP-HOP ARTIST

Fredokiss – Winner

Gwamba

Suffix

Macelba

Martse

BEST R&B ARTIST

Kel Kay – Winner

Bucci

Hazel Mak

Theo Thomson

Kelvin Sings

BEST GOSPEL ARTIST

Faith Mussa – Winner

Suffix

Thoko Katimba

Gwamba

Ethel Kamwendo Banda

BEST NEWCOMER

Episodes – Winner

Waxy Kay

Wikise

Ababa Sergent

Seven O More

BEST REGGAE ARTIST

Black Missionaries – Winner

Saint

Sangie

Firestar

Trumel

BEST SECULAR ARTIST

Nepman – Winner

Atohti Manje

Lucius Banda

Lulu

Skeffa Chimoto

BEST PRODUCER

AK on the board – Winner

Dj Sley

BFB

Tricky Beats

Sonyezo

BEST ACOUSTIC ARTIST

Faith Mussa – Winner

Patience Namadingo

Lawi

Muhanya

Lulu

BEST MALE ARTIST

Tay Grin – Winner

Gwamba

Fredokiss

Theo Thomson

Macelba

BEST FEMALE ARTIST

Zani Challe – Winner

Rina

Sangie

Hazel Mak

Hilco

BEST AFRO POP

Stitch Fray – Winner

Piksy

Sonyezo

Saint

Sir Patricks

BEST GROUP

Zathu Band – Winner

Home Grown African

Bossaro Music Group

Classmates

Nyasa Gurus

BEST DANCEHALL ARTIST

Malinga Mafia – Winner

Jay Jay Cee

Purple C

King Chambiecco

Mady P

BEST COLLABORATION

Legends Never Die (Bossaro ft. Blakjak, Hyphen, BarryOne – Winner

Jaiva – Hazel Mak ft Tay Grin and Roberto

Tchekela – Macelba ft Saint

Mr Yesu – Gwamba ft Kell Kay

Tsidya Lina – Hyphen ft Malinga Mafia

BEST TRADITIONAL

Innocent Chitimbe – Winner

Nyanesi

Kukana Kuba Band

Frank Kaunda

Atoht Manje

BEST CLUB DJ

Dj Rubie – Winner

Vj Ice

Nathan tunes

Dj Maya

Dj Flame

BEST RADIO DJ

Joy Nathu – Winner

Panther Rix

Blajak

Kenny Klips

Atom

BEST TV PRESENTER

Luna – Winner

Blakjak

Anne Matumbi

Dash

Connie

BEST FEMALE BROADCASTER

Jean Chalungama – Winner

Nicole Kamwendo

Tildy

Sharon Chirwa

Sharon Jumbe

BEST VIDEO

Good Life – Purple C – Winner

21 – Tay Grin – Winner

Jaiva – Hazel Mak

Mbama – Gwamba

Priceless – Theo Thomsom

BEST LIVE ACT

Faith Mussa – Winner

Fredokiss

Tay Grin

Patience Namadingo

Theo Thomson

SONG OF THE YEAR

Wangongole – Janta – Winner

Priceless – Theo Thomson

Apsye Mtima – Macelba

Che Patuma – Atohti Manje

Delilah – Saint

BEST VIDEO DIRECTOR

Sukez – Winner

Vj Ice

Mest Media

Essim

Ron Cz

LIFETIME ACHIEVER

Paul Banda

