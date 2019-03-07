Minister Mussa tells MCP’s Chimwendo ‘I will deal with you!’: Demo stirs tempers in Parliament

March 7, 2019 Wanga Gwede- Nyasa Times 17 Comments

Minister of Information and Communications Technology Henry Mussa on Wednesday told Dowa East MP Richard Chimwendo Banda (Malawi Congress Party-MCP) in the National Assembly that he would deal with him.

Mussa: Eventually withdrew the remarks

Mussa, who is also Chiradzulu East legislator of ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), accused Chimwendo Banda of making disparaging remarks against him.

Chimwendo-Banda was contributing to the matter on the floor relating to the blocking of persons with albinism (PWAs) near Parliament Building on their way to hold a vigil at Kamuzu Palace on Wednesday.

“I will deal with you. I repeat, I will deal with you,” Mussa swore on the MCP lawmaker while pointing at him.

Chimwendo-Banda asked Mussa to explain what wrong he had done to him to warrant such reaction from him.

He asked for a replay of an audio to confirm that he did not use any foul language.

But Mussa insisted: “I mean what I said, I will deal with you.”

MCP legislators demanded to know what action Mussa wanted to take on Chimwendo-Banda

After the audio was replayed, Mussa apologised and withdrew the words.

Yesani wakulumbadzi wakale ujachimangaNambewe SokosiBessam KapumaTruth Pains Recent comment authors
Yesani wakulumbadzi wakale uja
Guest
Yesani wakulumbadzi wakale uja

I wish I wrote “seek immediate police protection” but Alas! Malawi Police

19 minutes ago
19 minutes ago
chimanga
Guest
chimanga

Was Mussa haunted by what he knows and not what was said about people with albinism? Bwinotu muyamba kubwebweta in Parliament chifukwa cha magazi awanthu

37 minutes ago
37 minutes ago
Nambewe Sokosi
Guest
Nambewe Sokosi

DPP Chief mafia issuing threats………………………..

40 minutes ago
40 minutes ago
Bessam Kapuma
Guest
Bessam Kapuma

Dealing with ?!!

40 minutes ago
40 minutes ago
Truth Pains
Guest
Truth Pains

MYP Operative what would you expect from such people?

He and his fellows from MYP have DNA of killing opponents.

44 minutes ago
44 minutes ago
Njolo mpilu
Guest
Njolo mpilu

Ngati pali munthu akusweletsa misonkho yathu mde ndi uyu.
Ndale za pa mw kugwilana pakhosi nde dhilu.
Ngati kuyamba ndi kuyamba DZOZI analalankhila eeeeeee

50 minutes ago
50 minutes ago
Joni Chilembwe
Guest
Joni Chilembwe

I think chimwendo should seek refuge in a different and well secured country together with all his family members and friends for safety reasons. When a state representative, and a DPP member for that matter, says “I will deal with you” in addition to pointing at you, also saying “I mean what I said”, trust me, thats not a small matter.
It is a dangerous situation.
He later withdrew his statement. He can withdraw his statement but has he withdrawn his intent and purpose?

51 minutes ago
51 minutes ago
Nansongole
Guest
Nansongole

Mussa is the Platoon Commander for Cadets Brigade. He keeps keys for the dens for cadets. Possibly he meant he would unleash them for Chimwendo. I doubt if the apology was genuine. Chimwenndo’s life is hanging on a thread and he should watch his moves.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
linda
Guest
linda

I used to respect Mussa, anayamba bwino koma zikonesa amaliza ngati Agalatiya, kaya wamulodza ndani !

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
mahome
Guest
mahome

MUSA is a criminal, these are former MYP guys

1 hour ago
1 hour ago

