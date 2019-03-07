Minister Mussa tells MCP’s Chimwendo ‘I will deal with you!’: Demo stirs tempers in Parliament

Minister of Information and Communications Technology Henry Mussa on Wednesday told Dowa East MP Richard Chimwendo Banda (Malawi Congress Party-MCP) in the National Assembly that he would deal with him.

Mussa, who is also Chiradzulu East legislator of ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), accused Chimwendo Banda of making disparaging remarks against him.

Chimwendo-Banda was contributing to the matter on the floor relating to the blocking of persons with albinism (PWAs) near Parliament Building on their way to hold a vigil at Kamuzu Palace on Wednesday.

“I will deal with you. I repeat, I will deal with you,” Mussa swore on the MCP lawmaker while pointing at him.

Chimwendo-Banda asked Mussa to explain what wrong he had done to him to warrant such reaction from him.

He asked for a replay of an audio to confirm that he did not use any foul language.

But Mussa insisted: “I mean what I said, I will deal with you.”

MCP legislators demanded to know what action Mussa wanted to take on Chimwendo-Banda

After the audio was replayed, Mussa apologised and withdrew the words.

