Minister Mussa tells MCP’s Chimwendo ‘I will deal with you!’: Demo stirs tempers in Parliament

Minister of Information and Communications Technology Henry Mussa on Wednesday told Dowa East MP Richard Chimwendo Banda (Malawi Congress Party-MCP) in the National Assembly that he would deal with him.
Mussa, who is also Chiradzulu East legislator of ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), accused Chimwendo Banda of making disparaging remarks against him.
Chimwendo-Banda was contributing to the matter on the floor relating to the blocking of persons with albinism (PWAs) near Parliament Building on their way to hold a vigil at Kamuzu Palace on Wednesday.
“I will deal with you. I repeat, I will deal with you,” Mussa swore on the MCP lawmaker while pointing at him.
Chimwendo-Banda asked Mussa to explain what wrong he had done to him to warrant such reaction from him.
He asked for a replay of an audio to confirm that he did not use any foul language.
But Mussa insisted: “I mean what I said, I will deal with you.”
MCP legislators demanded to know what action Mussa wanted to take on Chimwendo-Banda
After the audio was replayed, Mussa apologised and withdrew the words.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
I wish I wrote “seek immediate police protection” but Alas! Malawi Police
Was Mussa haunted by what he knows and not what was said about people with albinism? Bwinotu muyamba kubwebweta in Parliament chifukwa cha magazi awanthu
DPP Chief mafia issuing threats………………………..
Dealing with ?!!
MYP Operative what would you expect from such people?
He and his fellows from MYP have DNA of killing opponents.
Ngati pali munthu akusweletsa misonkho yathu mde ndi uyu.
Ndale za pa mw kugwilana pakhosi nde dhilu.
Ngati kuyamba ndi kuyamba DZOZI analalankhila eeeeeee
I think chimwendo should seek refuge in a different and well secured country together with all his family members and friends for safety reasons. When a state representative, and a DPP member for that matter, says “I will deal with you” in addition to pointing at you, also saying “I mean what I said”, trust me, thats not a small matter.
It is a dangerous situation.
He later withdrew his statement. He can withdraw his statement but has he withdrawn his intent and purpose?
Mussa is the Platoon Commander for Cadets Brigade. He keeps keys for the dens for cadets. Possibly he meant he would unleash them for Chimwendo. I doubt if the apology was genuine. Chimwenndo’s life is hanging on a thread and he should watch his moves.
I used to respect Mussa, anayamba bwino koma zikonesa amaliza ngati Agalatiya, kaya wamulodza ndani !
MUSA is a criminal, these are former MYP guys