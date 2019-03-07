Mutharika cautioned on persons with albinism vigils: Protestors undeterred, ‘finish us off’

Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP) has faulted government for not taking interests of persons with albinism (PWAs) at heart as they keep facing injustice including being blocked when they were holding a peaceful march to State House in Lilongwe on Wednesday planned to culminate in three-days of vigils.
PWAs under the banner of Association of Persons with Albinism in Malawi (Apam) took to the streets in the capital Lilongwe in a bid to present a petition to President Peter Mutharika at Kamuzu Palace to protests attacks, killings and abductions of PWAs.
CCJP coordinator Boniface Chibwana said it was unacceptable for law enforcers to use heavy handedness against the vulnerable PWAs when they were peacefully expressing their right to demonstrate.
Chibwana said PWAs “deserve protections” from the brutal killing, maiming and abductions that they continue to face for merely having a different skin colour.
“Government is obliged to provide security and ensure the heinous crimes perpetrated against people with albinism come to and end,” he said.
Governance commentator and human rights defender Makhumbo Munthali told Nyasa Times that President Mutharika should tread carefully on how he handles PWAs vigils.
“With the harsh experiences which persons with albinism faced on their first day of the vigils which included being soaked in rains and blocked by a heavily armed police on their way to the vigils, Mutharika may be portrayed in the public and international eye as a leader who has no human heart,” Munthali said.
He said the decision by PWAs to hold vigils “in the contest of State’s inaction on the continued killings of persons with albinism is justifiable.”
Munthali said the best Mutharika as a democrat was to respect the manner in which PWAs wanted to express their frustrations.
Despite police block and intimidation, the protestors were undeterred as they chanted ‘Tasala pati? Mungotimaliza [Do we have a reason to live? Finish us off].
Human Rights Defenders Coalition chairperson Timothy Mtambo who helped to organise the protests said it was “legal and peaceful.”
Presidential adviser on local policies Hetherwick Ntaba, who is also chairperson of a committee tasked to fight against abuse of persons with albinism, met the demonstration organisers but some protestors were heard shouting at him “he is compromised.”
Others murmured as they discussed one audio clip which went viral on social media where Ntaba was implicated by one arrested suspect that he is connected to the syndicate.
The demonstrators have since given a 48-hour ultimatum to the President to return from Northern Region where he is on official duties and attend to them as they have temporarily camped at Mkwichi Secondary School, two kilometres away from State House.
“We are giving Mutharika 48 hours to come back. We want him to address the concerns,” said Mtambo on behalf of PWAs.
In Parliament, opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) chief whip Jacob Hara, standing on a point of order, asked why PWAs were blocked when the Constitution provides everyone with the right to demonstrate.
Minister of Homeland Security Nicholous Dausi pleaded with the House to give him time to find out what was happening.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
A Kondowe please becareful. Mulankhulitsa anthu pambali inu. You think you have powers to issue an Ultimatum to the whole President of the Country?? Mind you that you are not more than the population of the Northern Region where Mutharika has gone for government engagements as citizen No. 1 Kodi ndimayesa anakuitanini kuti mupite ku State House last week ndipo inu munakana? Tsono lero mukumufuna bwanji munthu amene munamukana? What you need to know is that Chakwera has no powers over your plight. It is only the State President and his government who can attend to your issues. Enawo ndi… Read more »
Kkkkkkkk a Mankhumbo Munthali, mumafuna President aimitse mvula.
kkkkkkkk komadi aise zinazi ukamazimva, dzimapeleka phwete bwanji.
Tatsala pati? The translation is Wrong
APAM if you are politicking too much you will force some people kuyankhula pambali. How can you force Malawi president to return from North to attend to you as if you are more Malawian than the Northerners themselves where there are more albinos than you camping at State House? The ones who presented their petition to the president were also albinos and the contents of their petition were more or less similar to yours. If their actions were without your blessing the best you would have done was to give it the benefit of doubt, postpone the vigils and wait… Read more »
APM i believe will give you no other responses apart from those already given to ur colleagues. My humble advice to u brother Kondowe is that dont be used by opposition parties or csos but all the time work with govt bcoz thats the one that has answers. Be reminded that even Chakwera admitted that in this country there is only one person who has powers and this is APM, so he has made his determination. Therefore if u have been doubting and u still doubt just wait a bit to see what comes out. My take is; let me… Read more »
Bwana president bweranikoni ku mpoto uko. Kutsegulira madzi is not for you. Even your ministers are too big for that. It can ably be handled by the office of the DCs. No wonder the Zambians mock us for having a president wotsegulira chimbudzi…..
So the same president who was not happy to be labelled a coward has run away from the people with albinism and is using the police to intimidate them? SMH. Chakwera was tight after all.
Muthalika is finished with PWA
APM doesnt care hes bust campaigning taxpayers funded water projects even painting blue on this project like they used dpp money! No shame at all! If I were Peter I would leave that for the DC to commision and I would humble myself to meet the APAM and them at they vigil and have a word. Saved taxpayers money and also took the second step in solving the ‘National Crisis” But gladly am not that old granny.
Ironically let it be put to you You were invited for a discussion by the president and you refused and now you are giving him deadlines…Haha