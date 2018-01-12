Minister Mwanamvekha impressed with Plem Construction on progress of Bwanje dam construction

Minister of Agriculture Irrigation and Water Development Joseph Mwanamveka has said is impressed with the progress of work done at Bwanje Valley dam construction site in Dedza.

He made the remarks when he visited the construction site in Ntakataka to appreciate the work that is being done at the construction site.

“I should commend Plem Construction for the work that is being done here. So far, we are moving at a good pace which shows that we are going to meet the target of concluding the necessary work come end June 2018,” said Mwanamveka.

He added that Bwanje dam construction is a very big project in the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development which once completed, will go a long way in promoting irrigation farming in the district and country.

In her remarks, Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Juliana Lunguzi, expressed gratitude for the minister’s visit, saying that showed how important the dam is to the ministry and the country as a whole.

She further asked the contractors to add some classroom blocks at Livinji Junior Primary School to make it a full primary school as corporate social responsibility of the project.

The project, which started in June, 2016 and expected to end in June, 2018, will help to irrigate part of the 800 hectares at Bwanje Irrigation Scheme and other new irrigation sites to be identified.

Traditional Authority Kachindamoto was thankful to government for allocating such a project to her area, saying it would not only help in irrigation, but also beautify the area.

Mwanamveka also visited Bwanje Irrigation Scheme where he met farmers from Bwanje cooperative and promised to support them in various aspects including finding good market for their rice.

Once completed, Bwanje valley dam will be the largest in the country and in Southern Africa.

