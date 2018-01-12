Minister asks community technical college students to embrace entrepreneurship

Minister of Labour, Youth, Sports and Manpower Development Francis Kasaila has asked students graduating from newly constructed community technical colleges to embrace entrepreneurship for them to create employment for others.

He was speaking on Wednesday at Hewe in Rumphi District when he toured Zolokele Community Technical College under construction.

The Minister pointed out that the problem of unemployment in the country could be tackled if many youth established small-scale business thereby creating self-employment and employment for others.

“Imagine last year we graduated over 700 youth from our various technical colleges. If 300 of them start businesses, I can assure you that over 1,000 other youth would find employment; but the problem is that most young people want to be employed,” he observed.

Kasaila explained that the concept of technical college is that after graduation, most youths should be able to start their own businesses and eventually create job opportunities for others to grow the country’s economy.

“Our history can clearly demonstrate that we have not been successful in establishment of small-scale businesses, more especially at technical level; therefore, we would want to make sure that the majority of those that are getting the skills are establishing their own small-scale businesses.

“As a ministry, we have resources from African Development Bank to support young people establish their businesses with loans,” he said.

Kasaila added that even the European Union is ready to support small-scale businesses grow.

Sub Traditional Authority Zolekele said he is happy with the construction of the community college saying his area has many young people who completed secondary school education but have nothing to do.

He said many youth would be equipped with skills that could enable them lead independent lives.

European Union (EU) is supporting 10 community colleges with €32 million (approximately K 25 billion).

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :