Minister Nankhumwa stopped from installing T/A Nthalire of Chitipa

Minister of Local Government, Kondwani Nankhumwa has been stopped from installing Ackim Kawonga as the Chief Nthakire of Chitipa by members of the protesting family in the Nthalire chieftaincy as there is unresolved court case.

Nankhumwa was expected to install the Traditional Authority (T/A) on Monday defying the court order obtained by Judge Kawonga from Chikunguweya royal family restraininf the recognition and installation of the acting chief from Zambwe lineage.

The Minister, who is in the Northern Region, had earlier said they will proceed with the ceremony despite an unresolved court case.

But he had to be stopped in his tracks when he was warned of contempt of court as Judge Kawonga, through his lawyer, George Kadzipatike, served Nankhumwa and the District commissioner (DC) challenging their decision to proceed with the installation while the matter was in court, saying the installation would have been illegal.

“Guide the minister to pend the installation until conclusion of the matter in High Court,” reads the letter in part.

Lawyer Kadzipatike said government should learn to respect court orders.

Nankhumwa confirmed the installation has been cancelled.

Kadzipatike has filed documents in the High Court which show that the Nthalire chieftaincy rotates among families of Chikunguweya, Zambwe and Chalaghala.

In the court summons filed in December, it is stated that after the death of Rabson Kawonga, who came from the Chaghalala family, succeeded a ruler from the Zambwe family and it is now the turn of the Chikunguweya family to which Judge belongs.

The first defendant—Ackim— belongs to the Zambwe family.

Irronically, Nankhumwa is on Tuesday expected to install the Mankhambira chieftaincy in Nkhata Bay which is also under dispute between Baden Chakwanika and Harry Makwakwata.

