Minister Navicha makes u-turn over  women sexy clothes remark

Minister of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare Mary Navicha has eaten her own words and swallowed her pride when she made a dramatic u-turn over her remarks that women provoke the situation when they dress scantly when in outdoors.

Navicha made the remark after some vendors molested and harassed a woman in Blantyre last week who dressed in miniskirt which exposed her thighs.

“We have freedom of dressing in the country therefore women should not be molested because of the way they have dressed,” said Navicha.

She said the countryside has strong anti-gender based violence laws in place which protects women from harassment.

But the woman, Vanessa Chilanga said Malawi is not a safe place for women.

“I am still traumatized. My children are still traumatized. Everyone is now talking about me. They are calling me all sorts of names like I am a prostitute, ” she said.

She said it was sad that the country does not respect and protect women.

Police southern region spokesperson Ramsy Mushani said the two suspects who were arrested in connection with the incident are on full remand awaiting trial.

He said they will appear before Court next week.

Mushani said investigations are still going on and more arrests will follow.

