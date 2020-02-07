HRDC threatens vigil at MEC offices, commissioners houses

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) say they intend to hold a vigil at Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) offices and houses of the pollster’s commissioners to force them to resign following the recent Constitutional Court ruling on the landmark election case.

Chairperson of HRDC Timothy Mtambo said at a news conference in Lilongwe that the Constitutional Court ruling should be followed to the latter.

The court faulted the MEC commissioners on a number of issues which include in competence which affected the outcome of the May 21 election.

Mtambo also called on members of parliament to rise above partisan politics as they will be discussing and coming up with laws that will facilitate the holding of the fresh presidential poll as directed by the Constitutional Court on Monday this week.

The court ordered for the annulment of the May 21 polls and asked for a fresh election.

The court ordered the National Assembly to enact laws favourable for the 50+1 voting system.

