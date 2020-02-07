Law expert, HRDC condemn former MPs over move for reinstatement

Law expert at the University of Malawi says the move by former me in the just past cohort to seek reinstatement following the Constitutional Court decision to annul the May 21 presidential election is ill timed.

Professor Garton Kamchezera said the court will throw out the application before the window for such applications has expired.

“It will be very very difficult for them to succeed because the time for such applications has elapsed. I don’t know which law the lawyers will use to succeed,” said Kamchezera.

About 120 former members of parliament are raising money to hire lawyers for the legal fees and do far they have raised over K800,000 fit for the exercise.

But Kamchezera said the presidency election and the parliamentary poll are very different elections therefore to use legal yardstick to measure each other.

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) chairperson Timothy Mtambo has also condemned former members of Parliament that are now seeking the courts to review the parliamentary elections that were held in May, saying their move is wrong and ill-time.

HRDC argues the MPs could have gone to the Court shortly after the elections and not now.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :