PAC meets in 2 weeks to resuscitate peace dialogue

Quasi-religious body, the Public Affairs Committee (PAC) says all is set for a meeting in two weeks time to resuscitate peace dialogue.

PAC executive director Robert Phiri said the meeting will draw plans to resuscitate the peace talks in view of the new political developments following the recent Constitutional Court ruling on the landmark election case.

“We will meet to draw up the agenda for the peace talks,” said Phiri.

Last time, UTM president Saulos Chilima and Malawi Congress Party president Lazarus Chakwera refused to attend the peace talks, saying they waited for the Constitutional Court ruling.

Political commentator Victor Chipofya said participants at the peace talks should discuss what is good for Malawi and Malawians.

