Over 70 public schools teachers yet to get December salaries

Over 70 teachers from public schools in Mangochi are yet to receive their December pay cheque just weeks after the hover said it had paid all teachers.

Some of the teachers said they are finding it hard to teach because they are thinking of money all the time.

Mangochi district education manager Joe Magombo said the government is working on the salaries.

“It is true they were missed in the December salaries because some of the information on their IDs was missing or was not clear,” said Magombo.

He said the government was now working on the salaries, saying the teachers will be paid anytime.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :