Minister Navicha warns to ‘name and shame’ CSOs over audited accounts

Minister of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare Mary Navicha has issued a stark warning to take the rare move of naming and shaming civil society organisations (CSOs) which do not provide audited accounts of funds and the technical support they receive from local and international donors.

Navicha alleged that there is a lot happening within CSOs ranging from misuse of donor funds to poor service provision.

She said this in Lilongwe on Monday when she launched the African Women Leaders’ Network (AWLN) Malawi Chapter.

“I expect CSOs to sensitise citizens to issues of violence against women and other vulnerable groups, the reporting and referral mechanisms up to prosecution of these cases,” said Navicha.

Navicha said the country which also be focusing on CSOs involved in misuse of donor funds collected in the name of poor Malawians.

Speaking at the function which was organised by the African Union, Norwegian Embassy, United Nations and the Germany Government, gender activist Emma Kaliya said this is a platform where all generations will meet to dialogue and contribute to different agendas.

