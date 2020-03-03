Minister Navicha warns to ‘name and shame’ CSOs over audited accounts

March 3, 2020 Zawadi Chilunga - Nyasa Times 6 Comments

Minister of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare Mary Navicha has issued a stark warning to take the rare move of naming and shaming civil society organisations (CSOs) which do not provide audited accounts of funds and the technical support they receive from local and international donors.

Navicha: Warns she will name and shame CSOs which do not provide audited accounts of funds

Navicha  alleged that there is a lot happening within CSOs ranging from misuse of donor funds to poor service provision.

She said this  in Lilongwe  on Monday when she  launched the African Women Leaders’ Network (AWLN) Malawi Chapter.

“I expect CSOs to sensitise citizens to issues of violence against women and other vulnerable groups, the reporting and referral mechanisms up to prosecution of these cases,” said Navicha.

Navicha said the country which   also be focusing on  CSOs involved in misuse of donor funds collected in the name of poor Malawians.

Speaking at the function which was organised by the African Union, Norwegian Embassy, United Nations and the  Germany Government, gender activist Emma Kaliya said this is a platform where all generations will meet to dialogue and contribute to different agendas.

Triza
Guest
Triza

Start with yourself and the corrupt government you belong to

2 hours ago
Lego
Guest
Lego

Why don’t you mention names of those who are in Government abusing funds.You must also be included in those lists

2 hours ago
BigMan
Guest
BigMan

Another empty DPP tin.

3 hours ago
Nasingwe
Guest
Nasingwe

dpp yakabwereka ndlama ku CANADA akuona ngati sitinaidziwe.kkkkk
kunyera pa phili pombula mitengo.

muli busy ma party a ncikatikati. koma nizoveka izi mahule inu??? eetu munanyanya kuuza kuhonga timabusa ta MEC tinkhalamba tija kuti tipotoze ma number kumati mwawina. lelo mazila apwanyika mwaikila mu ntengo wa papaya agalu inu munatizolowera. vote ya dzana ija tinangokuyanganani mafufutidwe aja.
mxiiii.
kakongoleniso ku China kaya kwa trump pitani

3 hours ago
katayeni chitutu
Guest
katayeni chitutu

firstly start with your government imene yakabwereka ndalama ku Canada parliament osaziwa….mbamva iwe..a pumbwa

4 hours ago
Livimbo
Guest
Livimbo

Mungoyambapo poti munyaluke m’bomatu izi. Pakuti kwanuko ndiye kuli nkhani zosayamba, muyaluka mwaiyambayo!!!!

4 hours ago