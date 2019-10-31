Minister not happy with teen pregnancies in Karonga

Minister of Health and Population, Jappie Mhango, has asked traditional leaders and other stakeholders in Karonga to contain teenage pregnancies.

He said it was worrisome that among those who came to deliver babies Karonga District Hospital were teenagers.

“Let me ask Chiefs, District Council and other stakeholders to quickly intervene with awareness messages to curb the situation,” he said.

Mhango, however, commended the hospital’s management for its professional handling of Ebola speculation.

“It was not easy but they professionally handled everything and right now things are returning to normal,” he said.

Commenting on teenage pregnancies, Director of Health and Social Services, Dr Phinius Mfune said on its part, his office through youth-friendly health services is raising awareness to contain teenage pregnancies.

Mfune complained of inadequate space at the maternity ward, shortage of drugs, infrastructural maintenances and others.

