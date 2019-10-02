Minister Phiri bemoans heightened political atmosphere hampering development

Local government and Rural Development minister Ben Phiri says the current post election heightened political atmosphere is hampering development as some people have created no go zones for government officials.

Phiri said this on Tuesday in parliament in Lilongwe when answering a question from a back-bencher on equity of development projects and their progress.

“Some communities have created no go zones for some government officials. I recently failed to go to Nambuma [in Lilongwe] to inspect some development projects under my ministry,” said Phiri.

He said it was pity that some communities have resorted to stoning any government vehicle they see in their localities.

“This means government officials cannot go to some areas yet they need to be on the ground to see how projects are going on, how they are done,” said Phiri.

He urged Malawians to take the issue of politics out of development projects for the country to forge ahead.

Opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM are challenging the May 21 presidential election results which they claim was manipulated in favour of president Peter Mutharika, a claim denied by Mutharika and the Malawi Electoral Commission.

