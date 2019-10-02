Malawi gets Chidzimalupsa rains

Malawians woke up Wednesday morning October 2 2019 to the first rains which has been pouring overnight.

Reports indicate that both the south and central regions had the pre-season rains (Chidzimalupsa), a signal of the start of the planting season.

In an earlier communication, the department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services says generally, normal rainfall amounts are expected over most parts of Malawi during the 2019/2020 rainfall season.

The department says October marks the beginning of the official monitoring of rainfall season in the country.

The department also says the main rains are expected in November in the south and progressively spreading northwards.

“Global modes are currently projecting neutral El Nino Southern Oscillation (ENSO) conditions between September 2019 and January 2020 which are likely to persist throughout the 2019/2020 rainfall season,” says the department.

The weather experts say overall, the country is going to experience normal rainfall amounts during October 2019 to March 2020.

