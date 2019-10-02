Government promises to put chiefs on medical scheme

Government says it will put chiefs on a medical scheme so that they get better medical care when they are sick.

Deputy minister of Local government and Rural Development Esther Monjeza said this on Tuesday in Machinga during the burial ceremony of chief Bwananyambi.

Monjeza was responding to a plea by paramount chief Kawinga for medical care from the government when the traditional leaders are sick.

“The government is exploring ways of putting our chiefs on medical scheme so that they get better medical care when they are sick,” said the deputy minister.

Bwananyambi, one of the popular chiefs in the girls education empowerment died last week after an illness.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :