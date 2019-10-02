Bicycle taxi operators damage K13.5m council property

Officials of the Kasungu town council say bicycle taxi operators have damaged K13.5 million worth of property in violent protests following reintroduction of K1, 000 monthly fees.

Council chief executive Grace Chirwa said the council has scaled down its operations and services because of damage to the property.

“It will take time for the operations to get back to normal. Some office equipment have been stolen whilst some computers have been damaged,” she said.

She said the operations and services can only be improved if the government bails out the council financially.

Police arrested 16 bicycle taxi operators known as kabaza for the violent protests.

Kasungu police spokesperson Harry Namwaza said the 16 kabaza operators have already been charged with theft and inciting violence.

“The number of the suspects may increase as the police continues to investigate the matter. These suspects destroyed the council property and looted from shops,” said Namwaza.

He said 12 of the 16 kabaza operators are answering charges of theft of property at the council.

