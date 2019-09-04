Minister promises more telecentres in rural communities

Government has said it will construct more telecentres in rural communities to improve on the access toinformation and communication technology (ICT) services to people.

Minister of Information and Communication Technology, Mark Botomani made the remarks on Tuesday when he commissioned a telecentre at Mayoka in Traditional Authority (TA) Mwakaboko in Karonga district.

He described phase two of telecentres project a success and said 23more centres are earmarked for phase three, to ensure ICT services are brought closer to the people in the rural set up.

“The project is really making a difference because people who would have been going to urban centres to access internet, printing and other ICT services are now able to access them within their locality.

“I therefore appeal to Councilors, Members of Parliament and all cooporative partners to raise awareness about the telecentres, especially to young people such that they patronize the place and be assisted in their day-to-day lives as regards to ICT services,” Botomanpointed out.

Executive Director at Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA), Godfrey Itai advised the entrepreneur to run the telecentre against overcharging for the services.

He said government is committed to ensure various constituencies in the country benefit from telecentres being constructed by bringing ICT services closer to people in remote areas.

Paramount Chief Kyungu thanked government for the development saying it would help the youth learn basics in ICT than engaging in immoral behaviours.

Deputy Minister of Natural Resources Energy and Mines, MungasurwaMwambande thanked government for bringing such a development to his constituency saying a number of youths would be assisted.

