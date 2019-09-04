Sand Music Festival organisers hunting for female international artist

Director of Impakt Events Lucius Banda who organizes annual music and arts party dubbed ‘Sand Music Festival’ has revealed that his firm is yet to identify a biggest female artist to be part of this year’s headliners.

Banda said this upon announcing a preliminary list of artists expected to perform at this year’s event scheduled to take place between from November 1 to 3 at Kabumba Hotel in the lakeshore district of Salima.

Jamaican-based King Sounds, Vee Mampeezy of Botswana and B1 of Zambia are among the international artists to headline this year’s festival.

Banda said they need to rope in a famous female artist to ensure there is gender balance.

“With the 50-50 campaign I think we can do better by having a female face and we ares till looking” said Banda.

King Sounds whose real name is Livingstone Plummer is a Jamaican born artist but settled in United Kingdom.

He is also simply known as ‘Sounds.’

His debut single was “Rock and Roll Lullaby”, released in 1975.

Some of his previous albums in his glittering carrier include Come Zion Side Happiness (1979), Moving Forward (1980), Forward (1981), There Is a Reward (1985), Strength to Strength (1988) and I Shall Sing (1992).

On the other hand, Vee Mampeezy is also a well known musician and media personality in the entertainment industry.

His real name is Odirile Vee Sento and is regarded as one of the pioneers of Kwaito in Botswana.

Some of his popular hits include Dumelana, Dololo and Taku.

On the of B1 whose real name is Bruce Simbwalanga was born on the 6th of June 1982 in Mazabuka in the southern province of Zambia, lying south west of Lusaka.

He has produced a number of hits including Perfecto, Sikiriti ku Bedi and Kwa George currently enjoying massive airplay on Malawian radio stations and entertainment joints.

A list of local artists expected to perform are Chileka based reggae group Black Missionaries, Skeffa Chimoto, Wailing Brothers, Anthony Makondetsa, Janta, Piksy, Kelly K, Lulu and many more.

