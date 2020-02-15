Minister Sususwele urges private sector to partner govt in curbing unemployment

Minister of Education, Science and Technology, Kondwani Susuwele Banda, MP has called upon the private sector to partner government in reducing unemployment rate in Malawi.

Speaking on the sidelines of a press briefing organised by his ministry to announce results of Primary Teacher Certificate Examination and Malawi Advanced Craft Certificate Examination, the honourable minister stressed that the future of this nation lies in collaborative efforts to boost socio economic development.

“Today, a large number of candidates have passed their exams. For this reason we ask the private institutions in education sector and construction industry to absorb these young men and women.

“Our government is making tremendous efforts to create job opportunities under the dynamic leadership of Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika. However, the onus is on the private sector to absorb these quality graduates who will form a work force for our labour market,” he said.

He went on to recognise the Roman Catholic Church in Malawi for constantly making a positive impact at all levels of education. Of all teacher training colleges, the best performances came from St Joseph under Dedza diocese.

The Minister was however, dismayed with recent comments from some sectors against teachers in light of the court ruling where it was established that some teachers had a difficult time in adding figures.

He said: “I am calling for an end to this behaviour. The past elections cannot suffice to be used as a benchmark to slam our teachers. All of us are here today because of the same teachers you are insulting today. You can see from the pass rate that we are indeed producing quality graduates.”

On the critical role of national examinations, Hon. Banda was of the view that, through examination results, the education system is able to identify its strengths and weaknesses. “In that regard, the ministry considers these examination results as a barometer for gauging quality of teaching and learning in teacher training colleges and technical colleges.

During the briefing, it was announced that out of 3,337 candidates who sat for the PTCE examination, 3,213 passed representing a 96.28 percent pass rate.

A total of 424 candidates sat for the Malawi Advanced Craft Certificate Examinations where 361 passed representing 85.15 percent pass rate.

PTCE examinations are administered to candidates at the end of a two-year study in Primary Teacher Training Colleges whereas Malawi Advanced Craft Certificate Examinations are administered to apprentices after three years of study in technical colleges.

