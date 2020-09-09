Minister Tembo commends NRWB for transformative leadership

Minister of Forestry and Natural Resources Nancy Tembo has commended the Northern RegionWater Board (NRWB) for its untiring efforts that people have access to potable water Board by improving levels of access from 62 percent to 90 percent in 2020 for the major towns in the north.

Tembo said despite numerous challenges the NRWB is experiencing, the Board remains a good model in the provision of potable water supply.

“They don’t have enough funds but they don’t let that depress them. They soldier on and the

result is what we are seeing today. I hope that they will continue being driven the way they are for the good of the people of this country and specifically for this region,” Tembo said .

The Minister added that the Tonse administration will continue to support the Board to

successfully deliver on its mandate.

“Their way of thinking is our way of thinking…the Tonse thinking…progressive and always

planning ahead. Together, we will achieve more,” she stated.

NRWB, Chief Executive Officer, Engineer Titus Mtegha said Currently customers are owing the Board over K6 billion, a situation which is worrisome and is negatively impacting on the operations of the Board however 60 percent of this is owned by public institutions.

“We are now installing prepaid meters as one way of dealing with debt. We have already installed 8000 prepaid meters. We expect an additional 10 000 meters before the end of this year.

“Our target is that within the next two to three years, all our customers should be on prepaid,” explained Mtegha.

The Board has over the recent past carried out and continues to carry out a number of developmental projects that are upgrading and extending the water supply systems in all districts in the Northern Region.

He said, “Some of these projects include the Chitipa Water Supply Project and Mzimba Integrated Urban Water & Sanitation Project which successfully upgraded and extended the water supply infrastructure and capacity for the two districts.

“NRWB is planning to upgrade water supply systems in Rumphi, Chilumba, Jenda, Chintheche, Embangweni and Mpherembe and is currently discussing with possible financiers”.

The Board is also carrying out a Water Efficiency Project in Mzuzu City. The project is targeting to reduce non-revenue water to 20 percent from 36%. Strides have already been made with non-revenue water currently at 31 percent. The project is also improving the raw water source for Mzuzu by constructing a weir on Lunyangwa River, upgrading the weir and intake point at Ekwendeni in Mzimba North.

Northern Region Water Board has installed 15, 000 prepaid water meters in Mzuzu City.

