Chilima disgusted with Malawi Institute of Management: Sends back boss over awful presentation

Vice-President Saulos Chilima has expressed his deep disgust with management team of the Malawi Institute of Management (MIM) calling their presentation the most uninspiring portrait of an organization since he resumed working on public sector reforms.

MIM’s poor show forced Chilima to cancel the discussion halfway through and sent the team back to fully prepare and return when ready.

Chilima, who is also Minister of Economic Planning and Development and Public Sector Reforms, was meeting with MIM management team on Wednesday as part of his ongoing work of appreciate the strides they are making in the implementation of public sectors reforms aimed at making their institution efficient and effective.

Said Chilima: “If this is an institution that was established to train top civil servants then as it stands, the institution is not up to the task under its current leadership.

“Clearly, as of now MIM is an organization that is being run down. It is regressing. I told them I do not have time to waste and they better come again when they are ready and prepared for a discussion meant to perfect an organization.”

He noted that from their financial presentation, one can tell that the organization is on its deathbed.

“I have been told that the institution has experienced persistent cash flow challenges resulting into lawsuits; and suppliers refusing to offer them goods and services as well as accumulating arrears in taxes and pension contributions,” he explained.

The country’s second-in-command further noted that he expected the Executive Director to be in control of the situation and explain what has led to the current state of affairs and possible solutions being lined up to turn around the situation.

The Vice-President said: “However, it seemed the ED did not have any idea how the institution has found itself in this situation, three years after being at the helm,” he said.

Chilima wrapped the presentation as it had no direction and it was difficult to offer input.

Said the Veep: “I therefore asked them to leave and prepare or if they are not up to the task, resign and go home.”

Chilima–who before joining frontline politics in 2014 worked as the first Malawian managing director for multinational Airtel Malawi– was the first to champion the public sector reforms when they were launched in 2015 before he was replaced. During the launch, heads of parastatals signed contracts of expected deliverables over a period of time.

University of Malawi’s The Polytechnic economics lecturer Betchani Tchereni has commended the move by Chilima to engage with parastatal heads, saying it is high time parastatal CEOs and the executive management were held accountable.

