Mtambo says Malawi to hold National Day of Cultural Celebrations: Chewa, Mulhakho, Umhlangano, Chiwanja, Umtheto in one festival
In his quest to meet his unifying Malawi agenda, Minister of Civic Education and National Unity Timothy Mtambo has revealed that government will soon set a date when it will hold National Day of Cultural Celebrations.
Mtambo made the statement during a Capital Straight Talk on Capital Radio on Tuesday.
“In Malawi, we have different cultures but people celebrate on their own, in seclusion of the other.
“We have Lhomwes celebrating on their own. So too are the Yaos, Tumbuka, Ngonis, etc. we have to change this.
“Instead of using these cultural groupings as agents of national unity, previous governments used them as agents of diconnectors,” he said.
Mtambo has since announced government’s ambitious plans of holding National Day of Cultural celebrations.
"The day will operate just the way Trade Fairs do. So we will have all cultural grouping on their space explaining to people who they are and what they do. This will enhance cultural understand and acceptance. People will begin to understand that there is beauty in cultural diversity," he said.
