Mtambo says Malawi to hold National Day of Cultural Celebrations: Chewa, Mulhakho, Umhlangano, Chiwanja, Umtheto in one festival

September 9, 2020 Judith Moyo - Nyasa Times 3 Comments

In his quest to meet his unifying Malawi agenda, Minister of Civic Education and National Unity Timothy Mtambo has revealed that government will soon set a date when it  will hold National Day of Cultural Celebrations.

Lomwe dances 
Boys performing Ngoma dance at Umhlangano

Mtambo made the statement during a Capital Straight Talk on Capital Radio on Tuesday.

“In Malawi, we have different cultures but people celebrate on their own, in seclusion of the other.

“We have Lhomwes celebrating on their own. So too are the Yaos, Tumbuka, Ngonis, etc. we have to change this.

“Instead of using these cultural groupings as agents of national unity, previous governments used them as agents of diconnectors,” he said.

Mtambo has since announced government’s ambitious plans of holding National Day of Cultural celebrations.

“The day will operate just the way Trade Fairs do. So we will have all cultural grouping on their space explaining to people who they are and what they do. This will enhance cultural understand and acceptance. People will begin to understand that there is beauty in cultural diversity,” he said.

Mazgu
Mazgu
2 hours ago

The only thing mtambo and tonse alliance can do to achieve unity is to go and kneel at each and every shop they looted and say sorry. Pay each shop owner compensation for the damage caused. Then may be, they will have our permission to die.

Mayeso
Mayeso
2 hours ago

To be presided over by chakwera, I believe that will be his major achievement for presidency. Now he wants all groups to compose songs praising him and his failed leadership. To mcp diversity is always bad, that’s why the party still clings to the four cornerstones of obedience, discipline, unity and loyalty to mcp leadership.

Zio ine
Zio ine
3 hours ago

What this bastard. First things first..apologise to the Lomwes, Muluzi, APM, imedi Family and the police cop you undressed. Next chapter we can talk zamagulezo

