Parliament confirms Malawi police IG Kainja

September 9, 2020 Elijah Phimbi - Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

Members of Parliament on Wednesday confirmed George Kainja as Inspector General of the Malawi Police Service (MPS).

Kainja: Confirmed as new Malawi police chief

Unlike in the past where MP’s use the method of secret voting, this time around they used voice nod.

President  Lazarus Chakwera withdrew the appointment of Acting Inspector General Duncan Mwapasa from confirmation from parliament.

Mwapasa was elevated to the position of IG by former president Peter Mutharika in August 2019 but was never confirmed by parliament until his withdraw.

Commenting on the confirmation, UDF spokesperson on security matters in Parliament,  Lilian Patel pleaded with the police to be professional and implement reforms that aim at making the security agent people centered.

Kainja holds of a Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Chancellor College and a Doctorate of Philosophy.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
shares
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Mtambo says ready to have tea with Mutharika: Talks unity, reconciliation

In a quest to show his commitment to engage every Malawian on national unity,   Minister of Civic Education and National...

Close