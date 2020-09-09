Mtambo says ready to have tea with Mutharika: Talks unity, reconciliation

In a quest to show his commitment to engage every Malawian on national unity, Minister of Civic Education and National Unity Timothy Mtambo says he is even ready to have tea with former president, Peter Mutharika.

Mtambo, who was a fierce critic of Mutharika’s administration, made the statement during a Capital Straight Talk monitored by Nyasa Times on Capital Radio, Tuesday.

While a firebrand human rights activist heading Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC), Mtambo led a gallant fights against alleged corruption and nepotism in Mutharika’s government leading to its removal from power on June 23.

Mutharika’s government branded Mtambo a terrorist and relations between the two were vitriol.

However, in a surprise twist of event, Mtambo said he will engage every Malawian in his attempt to ensure that there is nation unity in the country.

“Former president Mutharika is our elder. He is our father. I am ready to meet him, have tea with him and talk unity of national purpose with him,” he said.

Mtambo added that having tea with Mutharika does not mean recoiling from holding the previous government accountable on how they managed the country.

“We will not forget those that rooted our country. They must be held accountable. This is not witch hunting—it is responsible governance,” he said.

Mutharika could not immediately comment on Mtambo’s offer of olive branch.

