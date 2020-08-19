Minister Tembo supports Kamtoletole project for clean environment

Minister of Forestry and Natural Resources Nancy Tembo has thrown her full weight of support to Lilongwe-based Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) called Save the Future Foundation in conserving environment through Kamtoletole Project.

Teembo, who is also Lilongwe City South West Constituency member of Parliament, launched the project on Saturday in Area 22 o.

“As an MP for this constituency, I will engage community members, traditional leaders and faith based organizations to join the organization in sensitize people on how to manage their waste,” she said.

Tembo requested traditional leaders to put waste management by-laws so that they could avoid poor waste management practices done by community members in the constituency.

Executive Director of the organization, Maloto Chinkombero said Kamtoletole project is a strategic clean-up campaign “aiming at improving waste management though collecting wastes and civic educating people on how and why they should manage their wastes well without harming the environment.”

Chinkombero pointed out that the initiative would run from August to December 31, 2020, and it would target communities such as Area 22, 24 and other surrounding areas in the district.

He said the organization embarked on Kamtoletole Project in Lilongwe City so that it could assist the Council to fight against poor waste management.

The Executive Director appealed to private and public sectors and corporate world to support the initiative financially since the project has no funding.

Group Village headman, Matiki in Area 24 said they would organize a meeting with community members to make by-laws for those that would be found disposing waste in River banks so that they could reduce poor waste disposal in their areas.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares