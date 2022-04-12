Minister Tourism and Culture urges people to depoliticise development activities

April 12, 2022 Nyasa Times Reporter Be the first to comment
Tourism Minister Michael Usi says people should not politicize development activities, saying this frustrates progress in the country.
He has since urged political parties and other stakeholders to work together in developing Malawi.
The minister was speaking in Mulanje on Sunday when sensitizing the communities on the launched Malawi Tourism Investment Master Plan; targeting at least 103 projects with 10 priority projects distributed across the regions.
In her remarks, Senior Chief Chikumbu said traditional leaders are ready to work cordially with government in tourism and other projects.
On Monday, President Lazarus Chakwera presided over the launch of the plan; saying the sector contributes to the country’s economic growth by generating direct investment and significant export earnings among others.
The master plan is a 20- year strategy for developing and diversifying tourism’s direct products and has a capital of $660 million (approximately K510 billion} with $360 million meant for infrastructure projects.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Malawi National Bank introduces Amayi Angathe loan facility

The National Bank of Malawi has introduced a special loan facility for women called Amayi Angathe. The facility will enable...

Close