Minister Tourism and Culture urges people to depoliticise development activities

Tourism Minister Michael Usi says people should not politicize development activities, saying this frustrates progress in the country.

He has since urged political parties and other stakeholders to work together in developing Malawi.

The minister was speaking in Mulanje on Sunday when sensitizing the communities on the launched Malawi Tourism Investment Master Plan; targeting at least 103 projects with 10 priority projects distributed across the regions.

In her remarks, Senior Chief Chikumbu said traditional leaders are ready to work cordially with government in tourism and other projects.

On Monday, President Lazarus Chakwera presided over the launch of the plan; saying the sector contributes to the country’s economic growth by generating direct investment and significant export earnings among others.

The master plan is a 20- year strategy for developing and diversifying tourism’s direct products and has a capital of $660 million (approximately K510 billion} with $360 million meant for infrastructure projects.

