Ministers tells Macra boss Itaye, staff to avoid getting involved in politics

Minister of Information and Communications Technology has advised Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) management led by Godfrey Itaye to avoid getting involved in politics.

Speaking to journalists on Tuesday during a familiarization tour at MACRA offices at Ginnery Corner a in Blantyre as part of his his famrilirarisation tour, Minister of Information, Mark Botomani said MACRA staffs are not allowed to play political games and it is high time they stick to their professionalism.

“Every member of staff should not interfere with political issues. Leave politics to politicians like myself. If I do politics I will not be faulted because that is my profession unlike professionals working in government institutions,” the minister said.

Botomani, who was accompanied by the ministry’s Principal Secretary Emmie Kainja and other officials said he was impressed with the progress on the Universal Service Fund that would ensure provision of affordable reliable and accessible information and communication technology services to hard to reach areas which are normally deemed as unprofitable by service providers.

The Minister said strides made by MACRA in the project where final formalities are being done to make sure the fund is operational.

“We need to construct towers and telecentres in each and every constituency in this country. The next phase of constructing tele-centres national wide is about to start and 23 tele-centres will be built in this phase,” he added.

Director General of MACRA, Godfrey Itai said it was proper for MACRA staff to leave politics aside in pursuing their work.

He added that all is set for the construction of 23 tele-centres that would be built in this second phase.

The Minister is expected to visit a number of MACRA’S projects like the already built tele-centres as part of his familiarization tour.

