Ministers Vuwa ‘palm oiled’ to shield culprits in Malawi ‘landgate’

Allegations of corruption has surfaced against Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development Symon Vuwa Kaunda that he has been palm oiled by two Malawians of Asian origin to shield them from the purchase of Livimbo School land in Lilongwe.

Kaunda said on Wednesday that the land still belongs to government and that authorities are looking for the two Malawians of Asian origin who purportedly bought Livimbo government school in order to trace the fake sellers of the land.

He claims the sale of Livimbo school land is “mere allegations” by Lilongwe City South West legislator Nancy Tembo and that it is “fake story” carried by The Nation, Malawi’s flagship reputable daily newspaper.

Sources in the ministry have confided that Minister Kaunda has details of the buyers of the land but has been “palm oiled” to shield them.

But Kaunda conceded that there is syndicate which include Asians who have been selling land illegally using fake forged documents.

Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development Principal Secretary (PS) Joseph Mwandidya has conceded that the ministry is infested with corruption, abuse of office and maladministration.

“Let me say it without hiding, the Ministry of Lands is rotten. There is no need to hide it. There is too much corruption taking place and people have been duped through a syndicate which I am glad to say has been busted on land sales. There is more that we need to do about it,” said Mwandidya to members of Parliamentary Committee on Legal Affairs in Lilongwe.

The PS and 10 other officials appeared before the committee to, among others, give a briefing on what the ministry is doing on land allocation in the country and curbing rising cases of illegal plots.

Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development busted a parallel ‘Lands Office’ in Lilongwe which transacted and sold plots with counterfeit documents.

Seven suspects were arrested in connection with the dubious ‘Lands Office’ but were released on police bail without being charged.

Mwandidya sais the “ring leader of the parallel office is an Indian and they are fully connected.”

