Mutharika political rally disturbs classes in Balaka as authorities order women teachers to attend 

Education authorities in Balaka have directed that head teachers in public schools should release women teachers to attend to a political rally President Peter Mutharika is expected to hold Thursday afternoon.

Mutharika is expected to hold the rally at Balaka LEA school ground.

In a memo to all primary education advisors and head teachers, the district education manager says this is to enable the women teachers arrive at the venue on time.

“I therefore request all the PEAS (primary education advisors) and head teachers to release lady civil servant teachers in time as usul to cover up the function,” says the memo.

A quick survey in Balaka, especially in schools surrounding the venue of the rally show classes are disturbed as the lady teachers have been released to dance for Mutharika.

Malawians voted against the one party state in 1993 because of, among other issues, women, including civil servants, were forced to dance for the then head of state Kamuzu Banda during such rallies which crippled government work.

