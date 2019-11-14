Entrepreneur Doreen Ndalama investing in underprivileged children

Martin Luther king once said “Life’s most urgent question is; what are you doing for others?” Yes, life is about living for each other and a 27 year old Lilongwe-based Doreen Ndalama with support from Malawi Tomorrow Trust is setting a practical example by pumping in her resources in the welfare of underprivileged and disabled children.

Since 2016 Ndalama has been in various media platforms for doing charity works as she has also actively been involved in sponsoring sporting activities among the youth in the capital, Lilongwe.

As part of fundraising for her charity works, on Friday she hosted a fundraising dinner at Adlib Lodge in Lilongwe where more than 30 beneficiaries of the initiative were in attendance and others expressed gratitude on how they have benefited.

Speaking in an interview with Nyasa Times during the dinner Doreen Ndalama said since she started the initiative she has spent millions for both sporting activities and paying school fees for underprivileged children in various private schools.

“As an entrepreneur, I believe that any help we can lender to the needy somewhere can make a huge difference, we know there are many children going through tough times than what we can imagine, that is why I am trying my best to touch their souls”, Ndalama said.

She personally believes that education is a key to success and that helping someone to access education is not a waste of resources but rather an investment.

“My vision and desire is to reach out to many underprivileged and disabled children and help them realize the power of education. Everyone who would also want to extend a helping hand in this noble course is welcome, with my little resources I can’t reach out to all those who need help,” she said.

During the dinner, Ndalama also distributes learning materials to children including exercise books as one of the beneficiaries, Elizabeth Johnson expressed gratitude saying the support she is getting from the initiative will be cherished forever.

“I am excited to be one of the beneficiaries, only speaking this gives me a push to work hard so that I should not let down the one wishing me a better future, I am and will always cherish this opportunity,” she said.

