Fire guts Mangochi hospital again
Fire has razed down part of Mangochi district hospital as authorities failed to contain the situation because the district council has no fire brigade.
Officials said all the health components which are supported by USAID under Global Fund have been affected by the Wednesday fire.
The programs include ART, malaria, family planning and TB drugs, diagnosis materials all have been damaged by the fire.
People struggled to put off the fire for hours.
The situation was worsened when taps were dry forcing the locals to draw water from distant water points.
Officials say the damage is estimated to cost millions of kwacha.
Zakhala bwino amalimbana bwanji ndi mowa.
Firefighting equipment is scarce in most councils. And the water problem in Mangochi..eish
Sad as it is, it shows the kind administrators we have in the land of my birth. We admit accidents do happen but who runs an establishment that houses the sick without fire extinguishers in its vicinity? Hawu Madoda. Poor management at its best.The problem is, when you guys procure services you give them to your buddies,brothers sisters,uncles,aunts,nephews and cousins who gives you zero advice on how things should be run because you have a slice of the stolen cake yourselves.Greed is killing Malawi and it is those in power wearing blinkers that don’t see it. Cry my beloved Country.… Read more »
Let the government investigate the cause of the fire, after all we the citizens of Mangochi we are the ones who will suffer more than before as we won’t be able to receive even Panadol and they must investigate all nurses , clinical officers and all who are working at this hospital who are running pharmacies and private clinics businesses, they must tell us where they getting medicines because it surprises us the citizens of Mangochi that the only medicine people can receive is Panadol . Before things gets out of hand let the government close all the pharmacies and… Read more »