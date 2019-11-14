Fire guts Mangochi hospital again

Fire has razed down part of Mangochi district hospital as authorities failed to contain the situation because the district council has no fire brigade.

Officials said all the health components which are supported by USAID under Global Fund have been affected by the Wednesday fire.

The programs include ART, malaria, family planning and TB drugs, diagnosis materials all have been damaged by the fire.

People struggled to put off the fire for hours.

The situation was worsened when taps were dry forcing the locals to draw water from distant water points.

Officials say the damage is estimated to cost millions of kwacha.

