South African Airways cancels flights to Malawi, region

Malawians who booked South African Airways (SAA) for their flights should find alternative airliners as the airline has cancelled its flights both in Malawi and outside the country.

SAA says in a statement it has cancelled nearly all domestic, regional and international flights for tomorrow, Friday and Saturday.

“The decision follows an announcement by the South African cabin crew association and union (Numsa) that their members will embark on industrial action tomorrow morning,” says the statement.

The statement says all flights operated on SA Express, Mango, SA airlink, and all codeshare partners will not be affected.

“SAA has advised customers not to go to their departure airports during the planned disruption,” says the statement.

The industrial action is as a result of SAA decision to cut 17000 jobs worldwide.

