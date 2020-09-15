Ministry of Education to decongest schools

Ministry of Education Principal Secretary Chikondano Mussa says the ministry plans to decongest Chipala Primary School in Lilongwe which has close to 10 000 learners.

She said this on Monday when she visited the school and the new Mgona Primary School that is in final stages of construction.

Mussa, who was accompanied by Lilongwe City Centre legislator Alfred Joya and senior officials from her ministry, called for the speedy completion of Mgona School to decongest Chipala School.

She said: “This is even more important in view of the Covid-19 pandemic that calls for social distancing in classes that will be more pronounced when learners for standards 1-7 report for classes on October 12.”

On his part, Jiya said the ministry’s visit showed government’s commitment to improving access, safety and health of learners in the country.

Construction of the Mgona school is part of a project that government launched in 2018 to construct 14 new primary schools in Blantyre, Lilongwe, Zomba and Mzuzu to decongest schools and improve quality of learning in public schools.

