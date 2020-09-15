Religious leaders not relenting on abortion law: ‘Genocide of unborn babies in Malawi’

Faith leaders stand resolute on their resolve to block the debating and enactment of the proposed Abortion Bill scheduled for tabling in the National Assembly this week.

The clergymen and women, riding on the banner of the Episcopal Conference of Malawi (ECM), Malawi Council of Churches (MCC), Evangelical Association of Malawi (EAM) and Quadria Muslim Association of Malawi (QMAM), have vowed to take any steps towards frustrating efforts by the members of Parliament (MPs) to debate and pass the bill.

Led by Archbishop Thomas Luke Msusa of the Archdiocese of Blantyre, the faith leaders addressed journalists in Lilongwe where they reiterated that abortion is murder, arguing life begins at conception.

“We, the religious mother bodies in the country, would like to reiterate our position that we celebrate, protect and defend life and the dignity of the human person and we call for collective voice to all Malawians to stand up for the life of all people, including the unborn child. Human life is a fundamental value because God created human being in His own image and likeness, male and female He created them (Genesis 1:27),” said Msusa.

He called upon MPs to reject any calls to pass the proposed bill.

Msusa urged constituents in all the 193 constituencies to petition their legislators not to side with ‘genocide of unborn babies in Malawi’ through enactment of the abortion bill.

“The government, in collaboration with the private sector and other key stakeholders, should quickly join efforts to improve health facilities in our existing hospitals and health facilities, especially in rural parts of this country, in order to adequately handle major health complications, including maternal-related cases for girls and women. Currently, this is a serious challenge,” emphasized Msusa.

A woman who almost aborted some 34 years ago after being impregnated by a neighbor at the age of 15, Eunice Banda, said abortion is evil and risky to a mother’s life.

Banda appealed to all women in the country to join hands in fighting attempts to legalize abortion.

Parliamentary Committee on Health chairperson Matthews Ngwale said in an interview with Nyasa Times that they were not introducing a new law but providing additional exceptions.

