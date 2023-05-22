Ministry of Health upbeat to surpass 9 million children in vaccination campaign

Officials from Ministry of Health are upbeat they will surpass the nine million children target for the integrated mass immunisation campaign against typhoid, Polio, measles and rubella.

The Campaign which started on Monday is targeting children of various ages from day old to 14 years.

Malawi in collaboration with other partners such as the World health organisation and PATH, GAVI, Vaccine Alliance and UNICEF launched a 7-day integrated immunisation campaign against polio, measles, typhoid and rubella.

Ministry of Health spokesperson Adrian Chikumbe said the target is to reach not less than nine million children nationwide by the end of the campaign on Sunday.

Chikumbe said children who will miss the current exercise due to various reasons, will be reached during a mop up campaign.

The mop up exercise is expected to start after evaluation of the initial campaign.

