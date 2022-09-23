Ministry of Information to engage Macra, broadcasters over broadcasting licences

Officials from Ministry of Information and Digitalization say they want to engage broadcasters, Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (Macra) and other stakeholders on the thorny and pressing issue of broadcasting licences which has forced some television and radio stations off air.

This follows a meeting that the Ministry had with the Parliamentary Committee on Media, Information and Communications on Thursday.

Director of Information Chikumbutso Mtumodzi said the engagement would also involve Media Institute for Southern Africa (Misa) Malawi and Media Council of Malawi.

He acknowledged that some media houses have been failing to pay their fees and that these closures could affect government issues hence need to deliberate and plan the way forward.

The Committee expressed their concerns on the recent closure of media houses.

Committee members emphasised on the need for the Ministry of Information to work hand in hand with Macra in making sure that the affected media houses are engaged to reach a viable solution which will still guarantee that Malawians who rely on these various Media houses still have access to information as a backbone for democracy.

Among others, they discussed critical media issues, follow up on development projects and review progress made.

