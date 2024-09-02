Ministry of Labour takes crucial step in reviewing Malawi’s labour laws

In a quest to strengthen the country’s labour laws as well as addressing gaps in the current legislation, Ministry of Labour is conducting a two-day Labour Laws Review Consultative Workshop in Lilongwe.

The consultative workshop aims at strengthening labour related laws for the attainment of decent jobs and sustainable economic development.

Speaking in an interview, Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Labour Chikondano Mussa, admitted that the country is using some labour laws that were implemented long time way back in the 1990’s and the review comes at crucial time where they will be able to align with the current legislations of the land as well as lnternational Labour Organization, (ILO) conventions.

Mussa has therefore made an appeal for the consultant to fast track the process of working on the gaps as they have already discovered areas of interest needed to be worked on.

“This is a review, it’s not like we are starting from the scratch, therefore laws and acts already exist what we are doing is to see gaps and address them, we are commited to ensure that laws are being followed, for example informing the Ministry of Labour before companies make retrenchment and so many labour laws, so we can say we will make sure that laws are being enforced,” Mussa said.

On his part EU Labour Laws consultant under Zantchito skills for jobs programme, Dr. Rodgers Matsikidze said efficiency is key in ensuring that the country improve the existing laws to align with International Labour Organization, (ILO) convention.

“This is a corrective programme where we have employers, employees, government institution, particularly Ministry of Labour as well as Commerce and Trade trying to come through and improve the efficiency of Malawi’s labour laws and making them more competitive not only regionally but also internationally,” Matsikidze said.

According to Matsikidze; Enhancing dispute resolution mechanisms for employees and employers, Eliminating hazardous practices for children and attracting investors through a robust labour framework are some of the key areas of focus through the programme.

Zantchito skills for jobs programme is an EU funded project, designed to create an enabling environment for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises, (MSME) as well as to streathening related labour laws for the attainment of decent jobs and sustainable economic development.

The Ministry is optimistic that the review will be completed by December next year.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!