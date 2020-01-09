Ministry ready to build 600 secure houses for persons with albinism

Minister of Lands Housing and Urban Development, Symon Vuwa Kaunda on has assured Association of People with Albinism (Apam) that government is ready with plans of building 600 houses for the next five years as directed by President Peter Mutharika.

Kaunda med Apan executive members on Wednesday, stressing that K600 Million has been set aside in the budget through government’s Decent and Affordable Housing Subsidy Programme (Dahsp) under the grant component..

He said preparations for the project are at an advanced stage.

“As I am speaking today , we have already floated tenders in the newspapers to assess eligible suppliers of building materials and anytime soon we will be telling you about those that have qualified to deliver materials to the designated clients in various districts in the country,” said Kaunda.

Kaunda said government has already disbursed funds for the first four houses to Ministry of Gender.

“The houses will be built as pilot phase in the districts of Ntcheu, Nkhatabay , Thyolo and Machinga,” he said.

The ministry says beneficiaries of the four houses have already been identified by the district councils in collaboration with Department of Disability and elderly affairs, Malawi Council for the Handcapped and APAM.

Kaunda said it is his wish that these houses are constructed and that once the pilot phase is done, the rest of houses will commence in all designated districts.

He said government is ensuring that vulnerable groups are not left out within the Dahsp Consideration goes to the poor, the elderly, people with disabilities and children.

