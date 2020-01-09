President Mutharika pardons 184 from Malawi’s overcrowded prisons

President Peter Mutharika has pardoned 184 prisoners from the country’s overcrowded prisons as part of Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Ministry of Homeland Security said in a brief statement made available to Nyasa Times that the pardoned inmates are those that were serving sentences for minor offences and have demonstrated good behavioural reform or are chronically ill.

“The pardon of 184 prisoners by His Excellency the State President is an act of mercy during this festive season, ” reads a statement dated 9 January 2020 signed by acting Principal Secretary for Homeland Security, Hudson Mankhwala.

The President, using his powers as stipulated in Section 89, subsection 2 of the Constitution, pardons inmates during major celebrations such as Independence Day (July 6), Christmas and Easter.

There are about 15 000 prisoners in the country’s 31 prisons which were designed to keep about 5 000 inmates.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :