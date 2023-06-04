Minor tremor hits parts of Malawi southern region

June 5, 2023 Naomi Mkwanda
Officials from the department of Geological Survey say what hit some parts of southern region on Saturday was a minor earth tremor, not an earthquake.
Acting director for the department Kondwani Dombola said the minor earth tremor was of a magnitude of 3.2.

Kondwani Dombola
“The tremor was felt mainly around Zomba, Machinga, Liwonde, Blantyre, Neno and some parts of the region but this was a minor occurrence with a magnitude 3.2.”
He stated that such magnitudes are unlikely to cause damage but if any, very minimal.
However, Dombola said that such events in Malawi are common due to its location with the rift system where tectonic plates are in constant motion relative to each other.

