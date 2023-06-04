Nankhumwa tells international community to keep cyclone Freddy victims’ aid flowing

Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Kondwani Nankhumwa has asked the international community to keep assistance for cyclone Freddy victims flowing, saying they still need the aid to rebuild their lives.

Nankhumwa drummed up the assistance on Sunday in Tokyo, Japan when he held discussions with officials from the Malawi Society of Japan whose membership is drawn from the Japanese who once worked in Malawi.

Nankhumwa, who also serves as Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Vice President (South) and Member of Parliament (MP) for Mulanje Central, observed that besides thousands losing lives, the survivors are living in abject poverty as they lost their valuables including food, houses and personal property.

He pointed out that a lot of public infrastructure like roads and bridges were also damaged, a situation that has exacerbated transport and communication challenges in Malawi.

In his remarks, the Association’s Chairperson, Shuichiro Nishioka, who is former Japanese Ambassador to Malawi, said the association has taken note of Nankhumwa’s plea, which they shall table at its next meeting.

He said the Malawi Society of Japan shall continue complementing the two governments efforts that are aimed at further cementing the relationship existing between the two nations.

The meeting was also attended by other directors of the society including Yasushiro Sobashima, formerly a teacher at Chaminade Secondary School and Hitoshi Yoshida, a water engineer who once worked with the Ministry of Water Development.