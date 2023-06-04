United Mission Foundation ‘still robing’ poor Malawians despite being deregistered

United Mission Foundation-Malawi (UMF Malawi), which was deregistered by the NGO Regulatory Authority (NGORA) for ‘stealing’ from people in Malawi, is continuing with the “theft”, Nyasa Times has learnt.

The organization now uses registration by the Registrar General’s office as a basis for its operations.

UMF is still collecting money from some people, promising to employ them as missionary reformers. It recruits others as beneficiaries, asking from them money for membership, identity cards and access to purported business loans.

UMF, which before deregistration by NGORA was operating in 16 districts, has now spread its tentacles to all parts of the country, milking poor Malawians of their hard earned little money.

Scores of people are complaining for paying UMF and that the organization has duped them on a promise that it would train and give them business loans.

But Registrar General, Chikumbutso Namelo, said the enforcement of deregistration of UMF is with NGORA—a state-owned registrar and regulator of all NGOs and Civil Society organizations.

“Our office just registers NGOs. So, if NGORA revoked the certificate of operation or registration for UMF, it is up to them to enforce that as a regulator. If UMF still operates, it is NGORA’s responsibility to act against the organization”.

NGORA Chief Executive Officer, Voice Mhone, said the authority “will follow up the matter with Registrar General’s office, law enforcement agencies and other relevant stakeholders, which will result in a crackdown on UMF”.

Efforts to speak to UMF proved futile.

Before its deregistration on 6th February, 2023, UMF reportedly had 262 prospective missionary reformers in Ntchisi alone and collected approximately MK30,000 from each one of them.

In the same district, the organization reportedly collected MK6,000 from each beneficiary. For instance, one Missionary Reformer in Ntchisi was at that time overseeing 180 beneficiaries recruited through him by UMF and all of them paid MK6000.

Among other requirements, each Missionary Reformer paid MK16,000 examination fees, MK6000 for visa card, MK4000 for identity card and opened an account with FDH Bank plc.

Each beneficiary paid MK1000 to become a member of UMF, MK4000 for opening a bank account to access a purported loan and MK1000 for an identity card.

According to the notice for cancellation of registration for UMF published by NGORA on 9th February, 2023, these actions were in contravention of the organization’s conditions of registration, which stipulated that it should not collect money from the public.

UMF, according to NGORA, contravened the Non-Governmental Organisations Act, specifically section 23 (1) (b).

NGORA had stated that, in line with section 23 (4) of the same Act, UMF could apply to the High Court of Malawi for a judicial review, if it felt aggrieved with the decision.

