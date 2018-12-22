Miracle Chinga finds identity in ‘Hossana’: Fans upload her recent maturity

Miracle Chinga, daughter to late music icon Grace Chinga has come matured in her recently released single “Hossana” which fans have described as her “true identity”.

Miracle Chinga

The song, produced by DJ Lobodo was released last week and attracted a very huge positive response from people.

“I know it has taken me time to suit into this path that am surprisingly so comfortable in, I wish to appreciate everyone who took an interest in my talent and made this song a success,” said Miracle.

She pointed out that she never anticipated the response that the song is getting.

“Being an artist of the gospel is not simple. Sometimes God has certain message to dispatch through you and at the same time, people expect something else. These are thoughts you have to battle when making music, gladly, am getting there,” she said.

The song also came out with great visuals produced by Premo Visuals.

The young artist also hinted that she has more projects of similar nature that will come in due cause.

