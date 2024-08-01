Miracles are real? Prophet Kambale says he prayed and 7 crippled people were healed in one service

Founder of Life International Church Prophet Amos Kambale says about seven people were recently healed in his church in Lilongwe after hours of prayer.

He added that two of the seven were healed just by being present in the service while 5 were instantly healed in response to the prayer offered by him.

“Some were aided into the church hall while some were using walking aids. Diseases that led to their crippled conditions ranged from stroke, BP, Arthritis and Aging,” he said.

One of the members of the church who witnessed this told Nyasatimes that people with clutches, walkers and walking sticks were flung in the air and the crippled individuals were seen walking normally and some even were running.

“One lady who had excruciating pains rendering her left leg paralysed for 5 years after being healed was heard shouting, “Thank you man of God, I have been suffering for 5 years. Every day, every night I wasn’t sleeping because of the pain in my leg. I don’t understand how that I can now run today. Let me run again”. She went running around the church auditorium the second time from the back to front sending the entire church into praising and worshipping God!,” said the church member.

He added that he also saw a lady, seemingly in her 30s, being able to see after being blind for 13 years and doctors had told her she would remain blind the rest of her life as nerves to her eyes were cut off.

During the service, a man identified as Mr Frackson from Airwing Lilongwe testified that he had wasted his time somewhere else, right now things are working well in his life; all his his 3 petitions have been answered.

“First, I came here from 2 months ago because my son was jobless for 5 years although he is well educated but at the moment after you prayed, now he is working. Secondly, witches used to torment me every night giving me sleepless nights but now am sleeping peacefully like a baby. Thirdly, there were endless pains in my joints and at the back which hospitals called arthritis but now that is history, am completely free!”

He added that what people usually thought can only be provided by witch doctors such as restoration of broken marriage, customers rushing to ones business, job security and promotion are all reportedly acquired when Prophet Kambale prays for the people!

Further, during the service, a young man who was getting mad every time whenever he got a job got restored to normalcy when her sister from Chiradzulu brought his clothes and got touched by Prophet Kambale. His mind was restored when he just put it on back home. He came to church on Sunday 21st July 2024, just to testify.

One follower identified as Mr Burton Banda said he loves the Prophet because of the word he preaches.

“Yes miracles encourage us in our faith about the existence of God in our midst but to me, its the teachings the prophet delivers. They are so relevant to this life and the life to come. Unlike many preachers I know, the prophet is unique, he doesn’t have notes to preach from but he dissects the word with precision, accuracy and wisdom. I get buffled by that,” he said.

To cater for other sectors of the society, the Prophet has introduced midweek lunch hour services which takes place every Thursday at Lilongwe Town Hall at the heart of the city.

In a normal Sunday, visitors arrive as early as 5:00 AM for a services billed to start at 8AM. This feature can only be described as revival, a sign of intense hunger for God and His provisions. Some visitors from distant districts who cannot afford hotel lodge are said to go as far as sleeping around the school premises. “I travelled all the way from Salima. But since I only had return fare, i had to sleep here for the service. I had to be here because the prophet is providing real life solutions”. One Mr George Kalinde was quoted before the service commenced.

Life International Church was founded by Prophet Amos Kambale in 2016 and it congregates every sunday 8AM at Mbinzi Day Secondary School Hall in Area 3, Lilongwe.

This Sunday the 4th of August, the prophet has advised everyone coming to get geared up for high spiritually Service that will solve people’s needs by the power God. There is also a Night of Shining conference in the offing on the 9th of August 2024.

Prophet Amos Kambale is a man of character, an entrepreneur and above all a lover of God. He is a spiritual son to Zimbabwe prominent prophet, Emmanuel Makandiwa.

