Mzuni garduates 2625 students, Chakwera challenges them: “You must prove your degree has a value.”

Malawi President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera has challenged university graduates to prove their worth and value, stating that tertiary education that does not add value to the economy is worthless.

Chakwera made the sentiments in Mzuzu when he presided over the graduation of 2, 625 students at Mzuzu University.

“It is not enough to say what you studied or learned in this University. You must also prove it. And as far as I know, anytime you claim that you are a college-educated person, the world will want to see the evidence of your education. Specifically, the world will want to look for the evidence of your education in four things,” said the President.

Chakwera said it is sad that although all the countries are facing economic challenges, few people understand the root cause of those challenges.

He therefore challenged the graduates to take a different root by demonstrating to the world that they can understand the situations of the economy.

“Every country and economy in the world is blessed with natural and human resources, but not everyone in those countries understands what resources they have. And the first sign that you are educated person who is set apart from the rest is showing that there is something about this world that you now understand that you didn’t understand before,” he said.

Chakwera said it is against this background that his administration is constructing a major library here at Mzuzu University as one way of promoting quality education in Malawi.

He said his government is working hard to build a nation of educated people who have acquired more than book knowledge and theoretical understanding, stressing that this key for Malawi to achieve the Malawi 2063 Vision.

“In this country, we are trying to boost economic productivity through investments in and the development of Agriculture, Tourism, and Mining, as outlined in our ATM Strategy. In this country, we are on an industrialization, mechanization, commercialization, and urbanization drive.

In this country, my Administration is constructing road systems and rehabilitating railway systems like never before. In this country, we are building an enabling environment for business and private sector growth by rewriting policies, reviewing legislation, reforming institutions, releasing resources, and redirecting human capital.

In this country, we are restoring Malawi’s reputation and place in the international community by being an active player and aggressive lobbyist on the global issues that affect all nations, such as climate change, international trade, democracy and human rights, and global peace and security, no longer the passive bystander we have been in the past,” he said.

