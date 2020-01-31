Misa Malawi partners VHS International, CSEC for  education journalism awards

The Media Institute of Southern Africa (Misa), Malawi chapter, has announced it will from this year be awarding excellent journalism in adult literacy education, thanks to a partnership with VHS International.

In a joint presser in the capital Lilongwe, VHS director for Southern Africa, David Harrington, said his organisation decided to sponsor the award after observing the challenges faced in adult literacy education; and, yet are not fully covered.

MISA chairperson, Tereza Ndanga, said them with VHS International and Civil Society Education Coalition (CSEC) in collaboration with DVV International would like to announce the introduction of the Adult Literacy and Education (ALE) Media Award in order to recognise excellent journalism in the coverage of adult literacy and education in Malawi.

Ndanga said the award would target exceptional newspaper, radio, television and online adult literacy and education stories/reports with a particular focus on vital contribution of ALE in Malawi, examples of best practice in holistic /multi-sectoral ALE, National challenges in ALE and measures to tackle them, ALE as a key to community and national development.

“MISA Malawi, CSEC and DVV International recognise the importance of adult literacy and education on individual, community and national development. The ALE sub-sector, however, continues to be underfunded and fragmented in Malawi,” said Ndanga.

Speaking at the conference, CSEC programmes manager, Kissa Kumwenda, said currently, Malawi’s budgetary allocation for ALE stands at a fraction of 1% of the annual education budget which is contrary to the recommended benchmark of 3% to 6% established in international frameworks such as the Belem Framework for Action as prescribed by UNESCO.

He said the current budget allocation represents a significant challenge in achieving the national goals of the sector.

According to Kumwenda, the introduction of the MISA Malawi ALE award is a show of the commitment by MISA Malawi, CSEC and DVV International to contribute to the strengthening of adult literacy and education in Malawi.

